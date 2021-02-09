Clouds increase today but we’re staying warm!

TUCSON - Today will be another warm day with highs back in the upper 70s! As we head towards the weekend, we're keeping a close on a system that could bring a few showers to Southeastern Arizona!

Beautiful day ahead with highs in the 70s and clouds will increase throughout the day. A couple of systems passing by to the north of us this work week will knock our temperatures down slightly but, even then, they'll remain several degrees above average for this time of year. Other than that, the only other impacts will be a breeze and few clouds at times.

By the end of this upcoming weekend, a stronger system could bring valley rain, high elevation snow and cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday. If you have any outdoor plans on Valentine's Day, you may want to have an inside option just in case! More details to come!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 77°

Sunny and warm. High: 77° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 46°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Few clouds and warm. High: 78°

