Warm and Sunny Today!

TUCSON - More of the same today with tons of sunshine and above normal highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mainly quiet this week and then our next shot at some rain arrives by the end of this upcoming weekend!

Temperatures continue to warm several degrees above average for February with highs ranging from the low to upper 70s across most of Southeastern Arizona. Expect tons of sunshine today and then a few high clouds move into the area tomorrow.

A few systems will pass by bringing minimal impacts like the high clouds mentioned above and a breeze at times. Temperatures will also drop slightly but the above average trend isn’t going anywhere this week.

By the end of this upcoming weekend, another system could produce a few showers Sunday into early Monday and also drop our temperatures into the 60s. Models are still in disagreement as we are about a week away from this event. More details to come!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 77°

Sunny and warm. High: 77° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 46°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Few clouds and warm. High: 78°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!