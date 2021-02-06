Sunny skies and mild temperatures will last all week

TUCSON - The last few days saw high temperatures ranging from the mid 60's to the low 80's. Now we will see these temperatures stabilize in the mid 70's for the upcoming week.

Sunny skies have been the norm so far in February and that trend will also hold true.

No significant cold fronts will move into Southern Arizona at any point over the next 6-8 days meaning dry air and high pressure will also hold steady.

Those of you looking for a rain and snow chance will need to wait a bit longer, but there is an outside chance of a stronger front dropping into our area early next week.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 40°

Clear and cool. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 75°

Sunny and mild. High: 75° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 42°

