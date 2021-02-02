80s Possible This Afternoon!

TUCSON - Happy Groundhog Day! Phil predicted 6 mores weeks of winter but it will feel like Spring this afternoon. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs ranging from the low 70s to low 80s across Southern Arizona!

A ridge of high pressure has taken over the Southwest, which is pushing our temperatures several degrees above average through Wednesday. Highs will warm into the low 80s this afternoon for the warmest spots. It will be another partly to mostly cloudy day today but thankfully not as breezy!

Our chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday continues to dwindle because the system continues to weaken. The main impacts as this system passes through will be wind gusts up to 25 mph tomorrow. While most stay dry, temperatures will drop across Southern Arizona with highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also be colder with most dropping into the 20s and 30s Friday and Saturday morning.

At the very least, the weather will be beautiful this upcoming weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s and tons of sunshine!

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 80°

Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 80° Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 52°

Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Warm, breezy and mostly cloudy. High: 77°

