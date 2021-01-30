More rain chances will move in this upcoming week

TUCSON - Mild weather is settling in and another round of rain is possible later this week.

High temperatures will rise from the upper 50's on Saturday to the upper 60's on Sunday and then the upper 70's for Monday and Tuesday.

More rain is expected to drop in late Wednesday with a few isolated showers in the afternoon becoming more widespread overnight.

Rain could last into the start of the weekend, but rain totals will not be overly impressive with this system only reaching 0.25-0.5" at most.

No thunderstorms or severe weather is expected.

This rain system will also cool us off a good bit as well bringing our highs back to around 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 36°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 36° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 69°

Sunny and mild. High: 69° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 41°

