Rain and Snow On The Way!

TUCSON - Another system will pass through late this afternoon through very early Saturday, bringing valley rain and mountain snow then beautiful weather settles in for the weekend!

Showers will increase from west to east this afternoon and evening. Expect a couple waves of light to moderate rain at times in the valleys with heavier snowfall mainly above 7,000 feet. At this time, snow amounts will range from 3" to 7". Elevations above 5,000 feet could see some flurries.

For the valleys, we could see between 0.05" to 0.35" inches of rain with higher totals north of Tucson. It will also be windy as this system passes through with gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

We'll dry out before most of us wake up Saturday and cooler air will briefly impact SE AZ with highs back in the 50s. It won't last too long as highs rebound into the low 70s by Sunday with tons of sunshine. Another storm system will impact us next Wednesday and Thursday. Details to come!

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy, PM showers (20%-80%). High: 68°

Mostly cloudy and breezy, PM showers (20%-80%). High: 68° Tonight: Showers decrease after midnight (20%). Low: 39°

Showers decrease after midnight (20%). Low: 39° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 59°

