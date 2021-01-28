Warm and Breezy Today Then Showers Return Tomorrow..

TUCSON - Warmer and breezy day on tap as a system approaches from the Northwest! Gusts up to 25 mph today and tomorrow with rain and high elevation snow expected the second half of Friday!

We're not done with the rain and snow just yet! Another system will pass through Friday afternoon through Friday night, but it won't be as cold as the last! Snow levels are expected to stay above 5,500 feet.

At this time, snow amounts will range from 3" to 5" above 6,000 feet. For the valleys, we could see between 0.05" to 0.35" inches of rain. It will also be breezy/windy as this system approaches today and passes through tomorrow with gusts between 25-35 mph.

We'll dry out before most of us wake up Saturday and cooler air will briefly impact SE AZ with highs back in the 50s and low 60s. It won't last too long as highs rebound into the low 70s by early next week. Another storm system will impact us next Wednesday or Thursday. Details to come!

Today: Warmer, breezy, and mostly cloudy. High: 70°

Warmer, breezy, and mostly cloudy. High: 70° Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 46°

Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy, PM showers (20%-70%). High: 68°

