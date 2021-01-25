Snow possible in Tucson!

TUCSON - After a busy Sunday, a stronger winter storm will impact Southeastern Arizona this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon, potentially bringing some light snow even to Tucson!

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the mountain tops starting at 1 PM this afternoon through early Tuesday evening. Snow totals could approach 1-2 feet on the highest summits.

Meanwhile, widespread valley rain is likely starting this afternoon with some areas reaching close to 1" rain totals for both systems!

Late tonight into early Tuesday morning, the snow level will lower dramatically, with 1-3 inches possible around 4000 feet. This would include some accumulating snow for Oracle, Benson, Sonoita, Benson, Bisbee, and much of Cochise county.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 PM tonight to 5 PM tomorrow for the lower Foothills of the Catalina, Rincon and Tucson Mountains.

With the cold air already in place, this system could drop the snow level down to as low as 2,500 feet by tomorrow morning! Some valley locations, including Metro Tucson, could see a mix of rain and snow with up to 1" possible at this time. If the snow accumulates, it will be on colder surfaces like grass, car tops and roof tops!

The biggest impacts will be slick roads, gusty wind, low visibility and ponding in spots. Give yourself extra time this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon!