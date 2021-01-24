Winter storm 2021, a one-two punch. And Tucson flakes?

TUCSON - Mother nature finally delivered some much needed goodies overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

Rain, mountain snow, and hail were all observed across the region on Sunday.

Most spots in Metro Tucson has picked up nearly a 1/4" of rain with more on the way throughout the day Sunday and into the early evening.

Snow will still be piling up above 6000'. Over 4" of snow has fallen on Mt. Lemmon, with up to 7" possible through late Sunday night.

We'll see a bit of a break overnight before a colder, and wetter system moves in from the northwest.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the mountaintops from Monday afternoon - Tuesday evening. Total snow could approach 1-2 feet on the highest summits.

Meanwhile, widespread valley rain is likely through late Tuesday with some areas reaching close to 1 inch totals for both systems.

Late Monday nigh and into early Tuesday morning, the snow level will lower dramatically, with 1-3 inches possible around 4000 feet.

This would include some accumulating snows for Oracle, Benson, Sonoita, Benson, Bisbee, and much of Cochise county.

Even Tucson could pick up a quick dusting to an inch if the coldest air arrives while the precipitation is still occurring early Tuesday morning.

Stay with your 4Warn Weather Team, on-air, online and on your mobile device for up to the minute weather alerts.