Pair of Winter Storms Could Bring Snow to Lower Elevations!

TUCSON - A much colder system will begin to impact us tonight through tomorrow bringing more rain and snow! This system will also drop our highs into the 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon!

Showers will begin late tonight into early tomorrow morning and will be off and on through much of Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from 0.05" to 0.35" in valley locations!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting early tomorrow morning from 1 AM to 8 PM for elevations above 6,000 feet including the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains

5,000' to 6,000': 1" - 2"

6,000' to 7,000': 3" - 7"

7,000' above: 6" - 12"

Highs will only warm into the 40s and 50s Sunday afternoon with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Expect more of the same through early next week. It will also remain breezy at times with gusts up to 30 MPH through Tuesday because a more significant winter storm is on the way!

The next winter storm will impact us Monday afternoon through Tuesday, and with the cold air already in place, this system could drop the snow level down to as low as 2,500 feet by Tuesday morning! Some valley locations, including Metro Tucson, could see a mix of rain and snow. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. The best chance for light accumulation will be far east Tucson, the Foothills, Vail, and Corona De Tucson.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for elevations above 4,000 feet. Above 4,000 feet, 3" to 8" of snow will be possible with higher amounts above 5,000 feet. More details to come!

Tonight: Scattered Showers (40%). Low: 45°

Scattered Showers (40%). Low: 45° Tomorrow: Showers likely (90%). High: 52°

Showers likely (90%). High: 52° Monday: P.M. Showers (40% increasing to 80%). High: 51°

