More rain and snow on the way!

TUCSON - Mostly sunny and staying dry today with highs in the 50s and 60s! A couple of colder systems will impact us this weekend and early next bringing more rain and snow!

It will be a beautiful day with highs near average for this time of year. We're staying dry with a few clouds at times, otherwise tons of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

A couple of colder systems will impact us this weekend and into early next week bringing additional rain and snow! Our next chance for showers will be Saturday night through Sunday. With this system, the snow level could drop to as low as 5,000 feet so Bisbee could get in on some snowfall. Rainfall totals will range from 0.05" to 0.35" in valley locations with 4" to 8" of snow possible above 6,000 feet. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH Saturday through potentially Tuesday.

The next system will impact us Monday afternoon through Tuesday, dropping the snow level down to potentially 4,000 feet, so some valley locations could see some flakes, including Tucson! At this time, we're not expecting any snow to stick in lower valleys. Temperatures will also be much colder with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s starting Sunday! More details to come.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67°

Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 44°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 44° Tomorrow: Few clouds, breezy, and cool, PM showers (50%). High: 64°

