Not done with the showers just yet!

TUCSON - We're waking up to wet roads across SE AZ so give yourself extra time this morning! Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible before the early afternoon, and then activity will decrease. Additional rain and snow are on tap this weekend and into early next week!

As you head out the door this morning, expect slick roads with ponding in several spots. Be on the lookout for flooding in low-lying areas and remember to Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay weather AWARE as additional scattered showers will move into SE Arizona and possibly some thunderstorms around lunchtime!

Highs will only warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon for the warmest spots with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and low to mid 40s. Tomorrow, we will be between systems so expect a dry end to the work week with highs in the 50 and 60s.

A couple of colder systems will impact us this weekend and into early next week bringing additional rain and snow. As of now, our next chance for showers will be Saturday night and Sunday. With this system, the snow level could drop to as low as 5,000 feet.

The final system will impact us Monday and Tuesday, dropping the snow level down to around 4,000 feet, so some valley locations could see light accumulation! Temperatures will also be much colder with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s starting Sunday! More details to come.

Today: Showers likely before 11 AM (60%). High: 64°

Showers likely before 11 AM (60%). High: 64° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 45°

Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 45° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67°

