Stay Weather AWARE!

TUCSON - Scattered showers are expected by the mid to late afternoon, becoming widespread tonight into early tomorrow! A couple of systems passing through this weekend into early next week will bring additional rain, snow and colder temperatures!

Still on track to get widespread showers tonight into early tomorrow with some isolated thunderstorms possible! Most of us will stay dry this morning and into the early afternoon but scattered showers are expected to move from south to north by the mid afternoon, otherwise you can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s for the warmest spots!

Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from 0.25” to 1.0” in valley locations with 1.0" to 1.5" in the mountains. We will be watching the Bighorn Fire Scar closely as flash flooding can't be completely ruled out at this time. Around 1.5" will be possible in that area so remain Weather AWARE!

Areas that also have a chance of excessive rainfall include Santa Cruz County, SW Cochise County and SE of Tucson in Pima County. Flash Flooding will be possible in these areas. Remember to Turn Around, Don't Drown!

This system is not very cold so the snow level will remain above 8,000 feet with 2" to 4" expected but we could still see some light accumulation above 7,500 feet.

A couple of colder systems will impact us this weekend and into early next week bringing additional rain and snow. Snow levels could drop down to about 5,000 feet! More details to come!

Today: Few showers (30%), better chance late. High: 68°

Few showers (30%), better chance late. High: 68° Tonight: Showers likely (100%). Low: 49°

Showers likely (100%). Low: 49° Tomorrow: Showers likely before 11 AM (100% -> 60%). High: 63°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!