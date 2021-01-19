Windy today! Better chance for showers tomorrow night…

TUCSON - BIG changes are on the way as a system passes through Arizona this week, which will bring the first rain and snow of the new year to Southeastern Arizona!

Most of us will stay dry today but a few light showers are possible and it will be windy at times with gusts around 35 mph!

The rain will be spread out over the next few days especially from Wednesday to Friday and it looks like the best chance for widespread showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from 0.25” to 1.0” in valley locations with 1.0" to 2.0"+ in the mountains. The chance for flooding is low for areas near the Bighorn Fire scar but stay weather AWARE.

Meanwhile, elevations above 8,000 feet have the best opportunity to see several inches of snow with 3" to 5" expected but we could still see some light accumulation above 7,500 feet.

A colder system will impact us this weekend bringing additional rain and snow. More details to come!

Today: Windy and warm. High: 73°

Windy and warm. High: 73° Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 51°

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Few showers (40%), better chance late (80%). High: 66°

