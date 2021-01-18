BIG changes on the way!

TUCSON - Enjoy the warmer temperatures today because it’s going to get cooler with a decent chance of rain and high elevation snow this week!

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be beautiful and warm with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s! Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s in Tucson with some isolated spots dropping into the 30s to the south and east.

BIG changes are on the way as a system moves south through California, which will bring wind gusts up to 30 MPH on Tuesday.

Confidence is high that it will get windy and that cooler air will filter in, dropping our highs into the mid to upper 60s starting Wednesday. However, confidence is lower when it comes to rainfall amounts because of the uncertainty of the track of this system.

The rain will be spread out over the next few days from Wednesday to Friday and it looks like the best chance will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts could range anywhere from 0.30” to 1.0” with 1.0" to 1.75" in the mountains. Flooding for areas near the Bighorn Fire scar isn't out of the question at this time so stay weather AWARE!

Meanwhile, elevations above 8,000 feet have the best opportunity to see several inches of snow with 4" to 7" possible but we could still see some light accumulation above 7,500 feet.

A colder system will impact us this weekend bringing additional rain and snow. More details to come!

Today: Warm and sunny. High: 77°

Warm and sunny. High: 77° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 49°

Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 49° Tomorrow: Windy and warm. High: 72°

