After the weekend sunshine, rain is expected to head our way Tuesday

TUCSON - The next week will feature plenty of rain chances for Southern Arizona with our best chance coming on Wednesday.

Your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is looking fantastic. The weather will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70's.

Starting Tuesday afternoon a strong low pressure center will stall out over Arizona bringing rain to the valleys and snow in the mountains potentially through Friday.

As of now most of the rain will be light to moderate rain with no thunderstorm or severe weather potential.

The timing for our best rainfall with this system will come Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

So far potential rain totals are projected to range between 0.25" and 2.0" with the higher amounts near the Mexican border.

Confidence is a bit higher today than yesterday, but still relatively low since a lot of variables could change between today and Tuesday, but this will be the best chance of rain we have had in over 2 months.

Today: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42° Tonight: Sunny and mild. High: 77°

Sunny and mild. High: 77° Tomorrow: Clear and cool. Low: 41°

