A strong cold front with great rain potential will move in this week

TUCSON - We have been tracking a rain chance that is expected in Southern Arizona next week that could bring as much as a full inch or rain to our area.

For Sunday and Monday more sunshine and highs in the 70's will be in the forecast.

Starting Tuesday afternoon a strong low pressure center will stall out over Arizona bringing rain to the valleys and snow in the mountains potentially through Friday.

As of now most of the rain will be light to moderate rain with no thunderstorm or severe weather potential.

So far potential rain totals are projected to range between 0.25" and 2.0" with the higher amounts near the Mexican border.

Confidence is a bit higher today than yesterday, but still relatively low since a lot of variables could change between today and Tuesday, but this will be the best chance of rain we have had in over 2 months.

Today: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42° Tonight: Sunny and mild. High: 77°

Sunny and mild. High: 77° Tomorrow: Clear and cool. Low: 41°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!