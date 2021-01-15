This fantastic weather will continue through the weekend

TUCSON - Sunshine and highs in the 70's will be the story of the next few days. Dry air and high pressure are stalled over our area making this possible.

Tucson is not expecting freezing temperatures, but it will get close some nights.

Cochise county can expect even cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60's/low 70's and overnight lows in the 20's.

We are tracking a rain chance in the middle of next week. A strong cold front will push into Southern Arizona and how much rain we get will depend on if the front stalls over our area.

So far potential rain totals are projected to be as high as 3-4 inches or as low as zero inches.

Confidence is so low simply because we still have about 5-6 days until we are impacted by this system.

Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 76°

Sunny and warmer. High: 76° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 40°

Clear and cool. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 77°

