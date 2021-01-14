Warmer afternoons are back through the weekend

TUCSON - Dry air is going to allow our afternoon temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70's for the next few days. Overnight lows will remain chilly also due to dry air.

Dry air makes it easier for air to warm and cool since it takes less energy to heat up unlike humid air. So for us we will see the high and low temperatures as much as 40 degrees apart from each other in a day.

Tucson is not expecting freezing temperatures, but it will get close some nights

Cochise county can expect even cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60's/low 70's and overnight lows in the 20's.

Sunny skies will last though the next week and no rain is expected.

Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 75°

Sunny and warmer. High: 75° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 40°

Clear and cool. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 76°

