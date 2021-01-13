Big warm up begins!

TUCSON - Expect highs this afternoon to range from the upper 60s to the low 70s for the warmest spots. By Saturday, temperatures will climb towards the upper 70s!

Cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s so bundle up before you head out the door! Expect tons of sunshine today with highs slightly above average, in the 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows drop back into the 20s and 30s for your Thursday morning! Remember the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS, & PIPES).

High pressure continues to build and that will push our highs into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow through Saturday!

High pressure weakens slightly early next week, allowing a system to potentially drop into our area. This system will bring colder temperatures, with highs in the 50s and low 60s and it could also bring us some moisture on Tuesday! Stay tuned.

Today: Warm and sunny. High: 70°

Warm and sunny. High: 70° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 39°

Clear and cold. Low: 39° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 75°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!