Temperatures will bottom out Monday before the warm up

TUCSON - Highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's are in the forecast for Monday then a warm up is headed our way.

A wind shift will cause our temperatures to stretch all the way to the upper 60's by Tuesday and even the 70's by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will stay cool due to the dry air.

By the end of the next work week we will see highs in the upper 70's which is significantly higher than average, but not quite record breaking.

Still no chance of rain in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.