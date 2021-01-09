Cold night ahead!

TUCSON - After a cooler and breezy day, temperatures will drop down to near or below freezing tonight into tomorrow morning! Remember to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES).

A system moving through Northeast Arizona and into New Mexico brought the breeze this afternoon and the cooler temperatures too! As a result, overnight lows will be COLD, dropping to near or below freezing across Southeastern Arizona.

More of the same tomorrow with highs in the 50s and low 60s with a light breeze at times. As we head into the work week, temperatures will gradually begin to warm with highs in the low 70s by Wednesday! By this time next week, temperatures could warm close to 80°! Unfortunately, still no sign of rain for at least the next 10 days.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 33°

Clear and cold. Low: 33° Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High: 63°

Sunny and cool. High: 63° Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 62°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!