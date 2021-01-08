Cooler temperatures on tap this weekend!

TUCSON - Enjoy the 70s this afternoon because temperatures take a dive this weekend with highs dropping into the 50s and 60s!

High pressure will dominate the Southwest for one more day, at least this week, and will push our highs back into the low to mid 70s for the warmest spots! A few high clouds will stick around today with another nice sunset in the forecast this evening.

A system moving out of the Northwest and into New Mexico early this weekend will drop our highs closer to average! Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across Metro Tucson and upper 50s and low 60s to the south and east. Overnight lows will also be colder with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona.

That system will bring a breeze at times with gusts up to 25 mph in Tucson with higher gusts to the east. Unfortunately, we're staying dry not only for the next 10 days but most of this month.

High pressure takes control again early next week with highs back in the low 70s by Wednesday!

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74°

Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 40°

Clear and cold. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 68°

