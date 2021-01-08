Cold front will bring cooler temperatures tomorrow and gusty winds

TUCSON - After a stretch of days in the lower 70's a cold front will push into Southern Arizona late tonight dropping our temperatures.

Starting Saturday our high temperatures will fall back down into the 60's for Tucson and into the 50's for Cochise county while the lows will stabilize in the mid 30's.

Wind gusts could reach 20-30 mph around Southern Arizona tomorrow afternoon. Those will die down quickly in the evening.

This front is not expected to bring us any rain at all and no rain is expected over the next couple weeks.

The sunshine and dry air will continue to last into the end of next week.

More cold fronts will head our way over the next week and a half, all of which will prevent our temperatures from getting too warm in January.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low:37°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low:37° Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild. High: 68°

Sunny, Mild. High: 68° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 34°

