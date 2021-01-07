Another warm day!

TUCSON - Cold mornings, warm afternoons! That's the theme for the rest of the work week with cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend.

High pressure continues to dominate the Southwest and will push our highs back into the low to mid 70s for the warmest spots! A few high clouds will clear out this morning with tons of sunshine most of the day and then another nice sunset is forecast as high clouds return this evening. More of the same tomorrow with a cool down this weekend!

A system dropping out of the Northwest and into New Mexico early this weekend will drop our highs closer to average! Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across Metro Tucson and upper 50s and low 60s to the south and east. That system will bring a breeze at times, especially east of Tucson. Unfortunately, we're staying dry in Southeastern Arizona not only for the next 10 days but most of this month.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 73°

Mostly sunny and warm. High: 73° Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold. Low: 40°

Increasing clouds and cold. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74°

