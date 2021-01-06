Staying warm and dry

TUCSON - It's a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but highs will rebound back into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon!

The ridge of high pressure dominating the Southwest will continue to push our highs into the low 70s for the warmest spots today with more of the same through Friday! Temperatures overnight will drop into the 30s and low 40s.

A system dropping out of the Northwest and into New Mexico early this weekend will drop our highs closer to average! Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across Metro Tucson and upper 50s and low 60s to the south and east. That system will bring a breeze at times, especially east of Tucson. Unfortunately, we're staying dry in Southeastern Arizona not only for the next 10 days but most of this month.

Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 73°

Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 73° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 40°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 73°

