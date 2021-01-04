Warm for January!

TUCSON - It will be quiet and warmer than average with highs in the low 70s most of the week! We'll continue to stay dry with tons of sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure over the Southwest will push our highs into the low 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon with more of the same through Thursday! On average, highs should sit in the 50s and low to mid 60s across Southeastern Arizona.

A few clouds will move in this afternoon and will linger into tomorrow. That will help keep our overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s so it won't be as cold of a start! Those clouds will continue to decrease with tons of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon.

Cooler and closer to average temperatures are in the forecast this weekend with highs back in the mid 60s thanks to a system passing to the north. That system could bring a little moisture for higher elevations but most of us will stay dry for the next several days.

Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 73°

Sunny and warmer. High: 73° Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 43°

Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 43° Tomorrow: Clouds decrease and warm. High: 71°

