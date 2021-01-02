Temperatures are returning to the 70’s this week

TUCSON - Sunshine and high pressure will hold over the Southwest for the next couple weeks keeping our temperature steady and stopping any rain chances.

Cochise county is still expecting cooler days this week with subfreezing low temperatures. Their high temperatures will reach the 50's and 60's between tomorrow and the end of the work week.

Rain is not in the forecast at any point for Tucson over the next two weeks, but Cochise county could see some rain and even some snow from the next cold front that will move in around January 10th.

Long term models show that Tucson could see some light rain in the middle of the month, but it is just to early to tell now.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 33°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 33° Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild. High: 66°

Sunny, Mild. High: 66° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 37°

