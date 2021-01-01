Gorgeous start to 2021!

TUCSON - Happy New Year! We're starting off the first day of 2021 cold and with a few clouds but those will decrease by the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the 50s and low 60s!

The weak system passing through will continue to head out and so will the clouds and sprinkles. Most of us have stayed dry with more of the same for the next several days.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in the warmest spots and temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight. Make sure you are protecting the 4 P’s (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES). Expect more of the same this weekend with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By early next week, high pressure continues to build and that will push our highs into the low 70s! A system passing by to the north will bring a breeze on Tuesday and temperatures will drop slightly into the mid to upper 60s through midweek.

New Year's Day: Sunny and cool. High: 61°

Sunny and cool. High: 61° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 34°

Clear and cold. Low: 34° Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonal. High: 63°

