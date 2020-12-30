Sunny skies and dry air will continue into the new year

TUCSON - We saw some rain and a huge drop in temperatures yesterday and now high pressure takes over stabilizing our temps and keeping us sunny.

High temperatures will stay in the low 60's between today and Saturday with lows in the mid 30's for Tucson.

Colder temperatures are expected in Cochise county though with highs in the 50's and lows in the 20's.

News Years will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30's around midnight.

We will warm up to the upper 60's and lower 70's by Sunday with a few extra clouds pushing in, but no chance of rain.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 34°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 34° Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild. High: 61°

Sunny, Mild. High: 61° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 36°

