Staying cool the rest of the year!

TUCSON - We’re waking up to one of the coldest mornings so far this season with temperatures near or below freezing. Expect more of the same the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cooler temperatures continue their takeover for the rest of the year with the “warmest” day arriving tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. A weak system passing through Thursday night into Friday will not only keep our temperatures cool but it will also bring a few clouds and possibly a stray shower or two but most of us will stay dry.

Overnight lows will flirt with the freezing mark every night through Saturday so make sure you are protecting the 4 P’s (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES). Areas to the east of Tucson can expect even colder overnight lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

On the first day of 2021, temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in the warmest spots but we’ll start the new year with tons of sunshine!

By the end of the weekend, highs will warm into the upper 60s with more of the same into early next week!

Today: Sunny and cool. High: 58°

Sunny and cool. High: 58° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 32°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 32° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 61°

