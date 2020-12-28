An incoming cold front will bring 40 mph wind gusts and scattered rain

TUCSON - Windy conditions take over today before rain chances return late tonight. Winds could reach 15-25 mph while wind gusts could push 45 mph in some areas.

Aside from the wind, we will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60's/ low 70's.

Rain chances are back after sunset on Monday when the cold front heads in and our best chance to see rain will be after midnight until the mid morning Tuesday.

We will not see high rainfall totals with most spots expecting between 0.05" and 0.25" of rain.

Cold temperatures are back after the rain ends.

High temperatures will only reach the 50's on Monday and overnight lows will drop below 32 degrees even for Tucson.

We will warm back up to the 60's this upcoming weekend.

Today: Sunny and windy. High: 71°

Sunny and windy. High: 71° Tonight: Scattered Rain, Cloudy. Low: 41°

Scattered Rain, Cloudy. Low: 41° Tomorrow: Isolated Showers. High: 52°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!