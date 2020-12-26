Big weather changes are coming this week

TUCSON - A strong cold front will make it's way into Southern Arizona early in the week to bring back freezing overnight temperatures and even rain chances.

Sunday looks fantastic once again with a high in the 70's and plenty of sunshine.

The changes start Monday when the wind picks up in the morning gusting to 30 mph at times and clouds build up in the afternoon.

Rain chances are back after sunset on Monday when the cold front heads in and our best chance to see rain will be after midnight until the mid morning Tuesday.

We will not see high rainfall totals with most spots expecting between 0.05" and 0.25" of rain.

High temperatures will only reach the 50's on Monday and overnight lows will drop below 32 degrees even for Tucson.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 35°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 35° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 73°

Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 73° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 40°

