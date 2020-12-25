Warmer and mostly sunny this afternoon!

Merry Christmas! We're starting off the day with a few clouds but those will clear out by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s!

A system passing through is keeping the clouds around this morning with the possibility of "some" sprinkles in the mountains. Unfortunately, the air is very dry in the lower levels of the atmosphere so we'll see lots of virga this morning and most of us will stay dry. The clouds continue to clear out and by this afternoon, expect a mostly sunny sky! Temperatures will also be a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This weekend, highs remain in the low 70s for the warmest spots but big changes are on the way! A system from the Pacific Northwest will bring the coldest air of the season so far by next Tuesday with highs dropping into the mid to upper 50s and lows near or below freezing into Wednesday. We also have a chance for some rain and snow late Monday into early Tuesday! Totals look light, as of now, as this system is moisture starved but we could pick up between 0.10" to 0.25" across Southeastern Arizona. More details to come!

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 39°

Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 39° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 71°

