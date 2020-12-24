Cloudy and breezy for Christmas Eve!

TUCSON - It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today with highs in the low to mid 60s for the warmest spots and the weather will be perfect tonight when Santa Clause comes to town!

It will be breezy at times for your Christmas Eve with sustained wind between 10 to 20 mph and it will also be mostly cloudy thanks to a system off the coast of Baja California! The clouds stick around tonight but the breeze will die down just in time for Santa Clause!

The clouds clear out Christmas morning with a mostly sunny sky in store! Temperatures will also be a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

This weekend, highs remain in the low 70s for the warmest spots but big changes are on the way! A system from the Pacific Northwest will bring colder air by next Tuesday with highs dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Some moisture is also possible and, as of now, there is a chance for some rain/snow late Monday into early Tuesday! More details to come.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 63°

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 63° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 41°

Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 41° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°

