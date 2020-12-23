Cooler and breezy the next couple of days!

TUCSON - After a warm last couple of days, temperatures will be cooler today and tomorrow and it will also be breezy at times!

A system passing to the north will drop our temperatures closer to average and it will also be breezy at times, especially near Safford today. The wind picks up for most on Christmas Eve with sustained wind between 10 to 20 mph and it will also be cloudy at times. By Christmas, temperatures will manage to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

This weekend, highs will be back in the low 70s for the warmest spots but big changes are on the way! A system from the Pacific will bring colder air next Tuesday with highs dropping into the upper 50s. Some moisture is possible too so stay tuned for more details!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 66°

Sunny and warm. High: 66° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 36°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 36° Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 64°

