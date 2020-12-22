A cold front moving in will start to cool us off

TUCSON - A weak cold front will start to move into Southern Arizona overnight bringing in cooler air and more cloud cover.

High pressure is slowly moving out and this will allow cooler air to move in along with that cold front.

We will not see any big changes this afternoon, but starting late this evening more clouds will begin to move in.

Low temperatures overnight could still fall into the 30's while the rest of the week will see lows in the 40's.

A few extra clouds will move in on Christmas Eve, but other than that we are looking at a fantastic week of weather.

There is a small chance of rain early next week, but confidence is still low. We will keep you updated on that system as it gets closer.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 73°

Sunny and warm. High: 73° Tonight: Clouds Building and Cool. Low: 42°

Clouds Building and Cool. Low: 42° Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler. High: 68°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!