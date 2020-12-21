Temperatures will start to drop this week in time for Christmas

TUCSON - Today is the shortest day of the year, but also the warmest our temperatures will get leading into the new year.

A high of 76 degrees is possible this afternoon in Tucson and most of Southern Arizona. This is being caused by a strong high pressure center parked to our north.

This high pressure will also stop us from see any rain chances over the next week.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 70's until Wednesday when we will see the low to mid 60's once again.

Low temperatures overnight could still fall into the 30's while the rest of the week will see lows in the 40's.

A few extra clouds will move in on Christmas Eve, but other than that we are looking at a fantastic week of weather.

Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 76°

Tonight: Clear and Cool. Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and mild. High: 73°

