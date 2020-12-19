Southern Arizona is warming up to the 70’s for the next few days

TUCSON - High temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days with readings in the low to mid 70's.

High pressure is stagnant over the Southwest causing rising temperatures for everyone from San Diego to central Texas.

This high pressure will also stop us from see any rain chances over the next week.

Low temperatures overnight could still fall into the 30's while the rest of the week will see lows in the 40's.

Our next rain chances could sneak in a day or two after Christmas, but confidence remains low.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 35°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 35° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 73°

Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 73° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 40°

