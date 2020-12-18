Cooler but closer to average today!

TUCSON - After a warmer day yesterday, temperatures will be cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! Another warm up is in store for the end of the weekend and into early next week.

A system passing to the north of us will knock our temperatures down closer to average with highs in the 50s and low 60s today and tomorrow. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us.

By the end of this weekend, highs will be back in the low 70s as high pressure builds in with more of the same into early next week! Temperatures will get knocked down closer to average by midweek next week with highs in the mid 60s. Come Christmas, temperatures in the upper 60s are possible with a partly cloudy sky.

Today: Sunny and seasonal. High: 63°

Sunny and seasonal. High: 63° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 35°

Clear and cold. Low: 35° Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonal. High: 65°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!