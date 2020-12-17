Nice warm up this afternoon!

TUCSON - Another cold start this morning followed by a warmer than average afternoon with highs in the low 70s! Temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s tomorrow and Saturday.

Temperatures are slightly "warmer" compared to yesterday morning but it's still cold so bundle up! Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, pushing us almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds at times as well.

Another system will pass by to the north of us tonight, which will knock our temperatures down closer to average with highs in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us.

By the end of this weekend, highs will be back in the low 70s as high pressure builds in with more of the same into early next week! Come Christmas, temperatures could drop into the upper 60s with tons of sunshine.

Today: Few clouds and beautiful. High: 73°

Few clouds and beautiful. High: 73° Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 40°

Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonal. High: 64°

