Cold day ahead!

TUCSON - Much colder this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona! Highs will only warm into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the rest of the week!

A system passing through the Four Corners Region has brought some colder air with it! This morning, temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s all across the board! By this afternoon, highs will only manage to warm into the upper 50s for the warmest spots. Tonight, it will be even colder with most dropping right around or below freezing so remember to protect the 4 P's! (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS, & PIPES).

Wednesday Morning Lows

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next few days as highs rebound into the low 70s by Thursday and then they will drop, once again, on Friday into the low 60s. By the end of this upcoming weekend, highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s as high pressure builds in with more of the same early next week.

Today: Colder with tons of sunshine. High: 59°

Colder with tons of sunshine. High: 59° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 33°

Clear and cold. Low: 33° Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable. High: 65°

