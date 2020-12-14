Breezy and warmer today with big changes tomorrow…

TUCSON - After a cool end to the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s this afternoon and it will be breezy at times. We're starting off the day with a few clouds but those will decrease by the afternoon!

Mix of sun and clouds to start but expect tons of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s! A system passing by to the north will make it a bit breezy in Southeastern Arizona with gusts up to 30 MPH at times.

The biggest impact from this system will be the colder air that filters in tonight into tomorrow. In the morning, temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s all across the board! By the afternoon, highs will only manage to warm into the upper 50s for the warmest spots.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next few days as highs rebound into the low 70s by Thursday and then dropping, once again, on Friday into the low 60s. By the end of this upcoming weekend, highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Today: Few clouds to start, then mostly sunny. High: 67°

Few clouds to start, then mostly sunny. High: 67° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 34°

Clear and cold. Low: 34° Tomorrow: Colder with tons of sunshine. High: 59°

