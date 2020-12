TUCSON - The never disappointing - annual Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight.

Considered one of the best of the year, this shower is seen worldwide and can be best viewed around 2 a.m.

Up to 150 meteors per hour are possible.

As always, the viewing is best in the darkest parts of the city, and moon-free skies should help conditions.

The one caveat this year will be the cool conditions (so bring a blanket), and some high clouds moving through at times.