Few temperature swings!

TUCSON - Cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next few days as a couple of systems pass by.

A system passing through the Four Corners Region will bring a slight chance for snow in the White Mountains tonight into early tomorrow with about an inch of snow possible. The rest of us will stay dry but cooler temperatures will filter in! We'll wake up to the 20s and 30s tomorrow morning with highs only warming into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few clouds will filter in late tomorrow and will linger into Monday. Expect a partly cloudy sky to start off the work week but clouds will decrease as the day goes on with highs rebounding into the upper 60s.

Another system will bring another shot of colder air, which will drop our highs into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday! By the end of the work week, highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. See...roller coaster ride!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 37°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 37° Tomorrow: Cool with tons of sunshine and a light breeze. High: 63°

Cool with tons of sunshine and a light breeze. High: 63° Monday: Few clouds to start, then mostly sunny. High: 68°

