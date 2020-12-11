Beautiful weekend on tap!

TUCSON - More of the same tomorrow with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s for the warmest spots. This trend continues the rest of weekend and into next week!

Temperatures will drop into 30s and low 40s tonight, so a slightly colder start for your Saturday morning! We'll have a nice rebound tomorrow afternoon with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

A system passing through the Four Corners Region will bring a slight chance for snow in the White Mountains tomorrow night into early Sunday but the rest of us will stay dry.

Pretty quiet week ahead with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s. Towards the end of the work week, it will be a little warmer with temperatures in the low 70s. Overall, beautiful the next 7-days! Enjoy!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 40°

Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 40° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and near average. High: 67°

Tons of sunshine and near average. High: 67° Sunday: Beautiful and sunny. High: 66°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!