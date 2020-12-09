Rain is finally on the way

TUCSON - It's been a remarkably dry Fall - and year - for that matter, and with exceptional drought conditions across most of the State of Arizona, Mother Nature will be giving us an early Christmas present.

A cut-off low over the waters of Southern California will march this way over the next 24 hours bringing much of our desert much needed rain.

Our latest forecast tools are advertising a swath of rain, beginning overnight, and lasting through much of Thursday.

https://twitter.com/mattbrode/status/1336879708835893248

Rainfall amounts will range from 1/4" in the Western deserts to 1/2" for much of Metro Tucson.

The mountaintops will remain warm, so most of the precipitation will initially fall in the form of rain. A changeover to snow is likely above 8000' by Thursday morning.

A half-of-foot of snow could accumulate at the highest summits.

Colder, and drier air will filter back into the region by Friday.