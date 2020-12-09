Rain and snow move in tonight!

TUCSON - Enjoy the warmer temperatures this afternoon because big changes are on the way! Rain and high elevation snow move in this evening and will linger through tomorrow!

An area of low pressure off the coast of Baja California will move into the area this evening and into tomorrow bringing a decent amount of moisture! It has been exactly one month since we've had measurable rainfall in Southern Arizona and we could see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain with higher amounts possible in the mountains and lower amounts in Western Pima County.

This system will also bring colder air so elevations above 8,000 feet could see 2 to 6 inches of snow! Little accumulation is expected below that. Most of us will begin to dry out Thursday evening but some lingering showers are possible in the mountains overnight into Friday morning.

Highs will drop into the 50s and low 60s for the warmest spots tomorrow! Becoming breezy on Friday and staying cool with highs in the low 60s through Saturday. Temperatures will warm up by the end of the weekend into the mid to upper 60s with more of the same for the beginning of next week!

Today: Warm with a few clouds, showers late! High: 79°

Warm with a few clouds, showers late! High: 79° Tonight: Showers, heavy rain at times (90%). Low: 51°

Showers, heavy rain at times (90%). Low: 51° Tomorrow: On and off showers, cool with a few clouds (70%). High: 60°

