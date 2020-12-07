Warm start to the week with rain and snow moving in late Wednesday!

TUCSON - Temperatures will be above average through midweek with highs in the mid to upper 70s but rain, snow and cooler temperatures are on the way for the second half of the week!

A ridge of high pressure has parked itself over the Southwest and will hang around through midweek. That means temperatures will soar roughly 5 to 10 degrees above average with highs pushing into the mid to upper 70s. Even then, it will still be beautiful! The only bad news is that it will be a bit breezy today with sustained wind between 15 and 20 MPH.

RAIN! We finally have a decent opportunity for rain and snow and it will arrive as early as Wednesday night! At this time, about 0.25 to 0.5 inch of rain will be possible in the lower elevations with 2-6 inches of snow above 8,000 feet. Little accumulation is expected below that.

This system will also bring gusty wind and cooler air, dropping our highs into the low to mid 60s for the warmest spots starting Thursday!

Today: Tons of sun and breezy. High: 76°

Tons of sun and breezy. High: 76° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 46°

Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Warm and partly cloudy. High: 76°

