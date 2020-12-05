Sunshine and 70’s to last through the start of the week

TUCSON - Fantastic weather has taken over Southern Arizona and these conditions will persist through in the middle of the upcoming week.

High pressure is parked over the central states which is pushing a lot of dry and cool air in our region.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70's between Sunday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows are still expected to fall to around 40 degrees.

We are tracking a small rain chance for the day on Thurdsay.

No heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected, but light showers are possible.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 37°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 37° Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Mild. High: 74°

Mostly Sunny and Mild. High: 74° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 40°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!